Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.51 ($24.13).

Shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) stock opened at €20.43 ($24.04) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.97 and a 200 day moving average of €15.44. Peugeot S.A. has a 12 month low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 12 month high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

