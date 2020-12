Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.51 ($24.13).

Shares of Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) stock opened at €20.43 ($24.04) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.97 and a 200 day moving average of €15.44. Peugeot S.A. has a 12 month low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 12 month high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citro├źn, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

