Philip Yee Sells 340,000 Shares of Canarc Resource Corp. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) Stock

Canarc Resource Corp. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) Senior Officer Philip Yee sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$49,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at C$37,700.
TSE CCM opened at C$0.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$293.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. Canarc Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.95.
About Canarc Resource Corp. (CCM.TO)
