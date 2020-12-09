Philip Yee Sells 340,000 Shares of Canarc Resource Corp. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) Stock

Canarc Resource Corp. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) Senior Officer Philip Yee sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$49,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at C$37,700.

TSE CCM opened at C$0.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$293.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. Canarc Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.95.

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a direct interest in the precious metal properties, including the New Polaris, Windfall Hills, and Princeton properties located in British Columbia, as well as Hard Cash and Nigel properties situated in Nunavut; and Fondaway and Corral Canyon properties located in Nevada.

