Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.07-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.57 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Photronics stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Photronics has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $867.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,366.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,340 shares of company stock worth $168,025. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

