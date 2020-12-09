Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $43,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

