Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

PXD opened at $114.27 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

