Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.64). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYRS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

SYRS opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $62,236.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 341,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,008.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,980 shares of company stock worth $114,649 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

