Piper Sandler Comments on SL Green Realty Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.62.

NYSE SLG opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $24.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.90%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

