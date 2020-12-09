Piper Sandler Raises IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $89.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IGMS. ValuEngine lowered IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered IGM Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of IGMS opened at $115.03 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $119.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.95 and a beta of -1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,823,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $38,395.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,262.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,652 shares of company stock worth $310,597. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

