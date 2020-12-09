Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $97,114.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

