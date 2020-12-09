Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRI opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $125.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Argus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

