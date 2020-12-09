Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.84.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $144.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

