Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of FHN opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. First Horizon National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

