Profund Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,771,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 6,833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 942,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 928,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 735,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 576,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 578,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 476,031 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. Perspecta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

