Profund Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in NVR by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,620 shares in the company, valued at $474,932,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,929.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,530.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,125.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3,843.38.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $56.11 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,686.25.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.