Profund Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Momo by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after buying an additional 1,354,326 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Momo by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,510,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,842,000 after buying an additional 726,826 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Momo by 3,880.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,883,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after buying an additional 2,811,518 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after buying an additional 344,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.70. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

