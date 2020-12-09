Profund Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,598,000 after buying an additional 4,453,456 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $108,038,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,957.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 559,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 541,638 shares during the last quarter.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

