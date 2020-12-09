Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $35,564.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,285.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $24.64.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.