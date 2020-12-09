Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,748 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,124,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FLT opened at $268.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

