Profund Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,258,000 after purchasing an additional 908,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,649.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 619,827 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $45,543,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 147.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 717,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,303,000 after purchasing an additional 428,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $96.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

