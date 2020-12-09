Profund Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Balchem by 175.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

