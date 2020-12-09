Profund Advisors LLC Sells 26,914 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,914 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,690,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 105.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 247,836 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 187.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 3,306,624 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 876,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 44,683 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.