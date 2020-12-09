Profund Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

