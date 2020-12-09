Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after purchasing an additional 877,629 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,553,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 519,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE PRLB opened at $147.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.64. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

