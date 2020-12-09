ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,599 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 223.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 232.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 239,827 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,492,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,115,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 269,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,591. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.