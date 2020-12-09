ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 8,920 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $4,086,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 106.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 490,500 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 321,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 135.2% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTCH opened at $145.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.33, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $147.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $5,503,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,243 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,179. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

