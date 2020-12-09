ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 144 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

