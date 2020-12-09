ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 21,315 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HFC. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

HFC stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.75. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

