ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 127,189 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in NetApp by 539.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

