ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after buying an additional 57,334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,488 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,794,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,617 shares of company stock valued at $15,185,641. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $295.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.43. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $299.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.39.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

