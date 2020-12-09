ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.28. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.