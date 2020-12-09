ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.