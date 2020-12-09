ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icahn Carl C grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 20,820,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,033,000 after purchasing an additional 664,473 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 24,783.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 8,859,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823,857 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,321,000 after purchasing an additional 234,063 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 147.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,013,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,642,000.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 588.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

