ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Discovery by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after acquiring an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,653,000 after purchasing an additional 334,342 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,638,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

