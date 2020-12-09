ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIF. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

TIF stock opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.44.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $688,616.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $765,342.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,292.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.