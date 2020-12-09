ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,719 Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 5.38% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,526,000.

HDG stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $49.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49.

