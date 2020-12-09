ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $892,000.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,188 shares of company stock worth $3,999,716. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average is $88.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

