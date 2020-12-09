ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

