PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in November

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.40.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Loop Capital began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

