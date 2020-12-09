Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 15,840 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,910 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,774,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,556,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

