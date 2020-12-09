Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 13,700 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,810,000 after buying an additional 8,892,938 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,790,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,339,000 after purchasing an additional 762,538 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 647,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,025,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $349,199.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,578,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 375,376 shares of company stock worth $18,845,347 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.