Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of Astec Industries worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

