Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 425.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 269,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 139.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,470,000 after acquiring an additional 228,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $51,664,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,801,984.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $515.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $460.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.52. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $524.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.