Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.89 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,262 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

