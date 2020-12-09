Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 9,130 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Providence Service by 15.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in The Providence Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

NASDAQ PRSC opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. The Providence Service Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,389.27 and a beta of 0.84.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

