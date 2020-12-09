Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 92,950 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 52.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 167.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.28. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.