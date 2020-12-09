Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $2,056,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,097,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,583,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of -94.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,385. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

