Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 204,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,701,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,898,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.04. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRIL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

