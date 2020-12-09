PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP David F. Kozel Sells 1,846 Shares of Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $168,872.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David F. Kozel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of PVH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40.

PVH opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $73,179,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,757 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,802,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,536,000 after buying an additional 514,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 595.1% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 456,898 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

