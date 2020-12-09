PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) SVP Dana Perlman Sells 1,856 Shares of Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $168,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dana Perlman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Dana Perlman sold 3,900 shares of PVH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $349,518.00.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in PVH by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after buying an additional 514,263 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,757 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,179,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PVH by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,429,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 274,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PVH by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,082,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,994,000 after buying an additional 53,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

