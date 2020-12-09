Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

INSP has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $198.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $204.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 119.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 59.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $310,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $1,551,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $514,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,444.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,577,030 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.